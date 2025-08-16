Today, Saturday, August 16 in Okehampton is looking bright, with plenty of sun lighting up the forecast. Temperatures about 25°C should make things feel comfortably warm, while gentle breezes keep the day pleasant. Expect dry conditions throughout, letting clear skies dominate from morning until evening.
Tomorrow remains sunny, with about 23°C and little sign of rain. The forecast suggests the weekend stays bright, so Sunday should follow today’s clear pattern and keep outdoor conditions pleasant.
Expect partly cloudy intervals Monday, with near-23°C as the daily high. A few clouds may appear here and there, but the weather looks mostly dry, offering a mild breeze throughout the afternoon. Temperatures are likely to hover at comfortable levels, ensuring a decent start to the week.
Look out for patchy rain Tuesday, with temperatures about 26°C expected. There's a chance of scattered showers mingling with some clearer periods, possibly causing brief damp spells. However, the forecast hints that sunshine could break through at times, brightening outdoor plans. Winds should stay moderate, keeping the atmosphere fairly pleasant overall.
Anticipate patchy rain nearby on Wednesday, with temperatures near 22°C. Early mist could linger, but bright spells are possible once clouds disperse. The forecast for midweek leans towards partly cloudy skies, creating a varied mix of sun and shade. Rainfall is not guaranteed, yet occasional drizzle might pop up. Conditions are likely to remain mild, rounding off a steady run of weather through the rest of the week. Skies should remain relatively stable into the evening hours.
This article was automatically generated
