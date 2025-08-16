Anticipate patchy rain nearby on Wednesday, with temperatures near 22°C. Early mist could linger, but bright spells are possible once clouds disperse. The forecast for midweek leans towards partly cloudy skies, creating a varied mix of sun and shade. Rainfall is not guaranteed, yet occasional drizzle might pop up. Conditions are likely to remain mild, rounding off a steady run of weather through the rest of the week. Skies should remain relatively stable into the evening hours.