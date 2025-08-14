Today, Thursday, August 14, gets off to a misty start, with patchy rain likely in the early morning. Clouds linger, but clearer skies emerge by mid-afternoon, offering a sunnier outlook. Temperatures hover near 24°C, and lows settle about 13°C tonight, keeping things mild. Later, expect a breeze and fewer clouds.
Tomorrow should be mostly sunny, bringing bright conditions from morning onwards. Temperatures reach about 30°C, while overnight levels sink near 12°C, keeping the evening cooler. Barely a drop of rain is expected, making it a fine local weather update. Gentle breezes help maintain pleasant air, allowing clear skies to prevail.
Saturday brings a slight chance of patchy showers, notably later on. Temperatures hover about 26°C, with morning lows around 15°C. Gusty winds may pick up briefly, but sunshine still appears during the day. Conditions could shift quickly, so expect occasional clouds and short wet spells. Overall, a mix of weather.
Sunday sees more unsettled skies, with rain bursts possibly becoming heavier by afternoon. Temperatures peak near 24°C, while lows stay about 14°C. Cloudier patches hang around, but sunshine could break through in drier spells. Conditions remain changeable, so expect occasional showers throughout. Winds might pick up, adding to the drama.
Monday continues the patchy rain theme, with temperatures about 19°C and lows hovering near 14°C. Brief dry intervals could appear, but scattered showers linger into the evening. Moderate breezes make for a fresher feel, rounding off this local weather outlook in Okehampton. Watching the shifting conditions should keep everyone informed.
This article was automatically generated
