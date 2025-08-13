Today is Wednesday, August 13, bringing bright weather with clear skies and sunshine. Okehampton basks in warm conditions, with temperatures near 27°C and mild mornings about 13°C. Rain seems unlikely, so sunny spells might last throughout the day. Overall, conditions remain warm and sunny. Evening stays bright with mist possible.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain in the region, making the morning a bit damp before lighter skies appear. Conditions stay mild with temperatures near 23°C. Cloud cover could linger, but heavy downpours look unlikely. By late afternoon, sunshine could peek through, offering a clearer finish. Evening may remain calm and mild.
Friday should be bright, featuring abundant sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures might climb to about 29°C by midday, making it quite warm. Clouds appear minimal, and rain is not expected. Mornings hover near 13°C, providing a gentle start ahead of a day filled with summery conditions. Evening remains pleasantly tranquil too.
This weekend begins on Saturday with unbroken sunshine across much of the area. Temperatures could reach about 28°C in the afternoon, while early hours feel near 14°C. Light breezes might develop, yet conditions should remain dry for most. Clear skies bring ample brightness throughout, sustaining a distinctly summery vibe.
Sunday maintains the sunny streak, though temperatures dip slightly to near 26°C. Mornings hover about 11°C, promising a cooler start than earlier days. Skies remain mostly clear, and the afternoon offers comfortable warmth. As the week rolls on beyond Sunday, these bright conditions are likely to persist without significant changes.
