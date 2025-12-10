Today in Okehampton, Wednesday, December 10, brings patchy rain and occasional cloud cover. Temperatures near 10°C will feel mild, with a possibility of brief showers throughout the day. Evening conditions stay damp, and the air remains cool. Skies might clear slightly later on, though drizzle could still linger.
Tomorrow continues with patchy rain, although short breaks in the clouds may appear now and then. Temperatures about 11°C keep conditions relatively mild through late afternoon. Light drizzle could develop in the evening, adding to the moisture in the air but remaining moderate overall.
Friday sees a drop in daytime warmth, with temperatures near 9°C and a chance of rain persisting. Early morning could be partly cloudy before showers become more frequent by midday. Skies remain mostly overcast into the evening, and brief rain spells might linger overnight, keeping the atmosphere slightly unsettled.
Saturday brings milder air, with temperatures about 11°C and intermittent rain likely. Clear skies in the morning give way to increasing cloud, followed by drizzle later in the afternoon. Heavier rain may reach the area after sunset, creating damp conditions overnight and reinforcing the mix of wet and mild weather.
Sunday appears wetter, with moderate rain forecast throughout much of the day. Temperatures near 12°C add a slightly warmer touch, but persistent showers could dominate. Brief breaks in rainfall might occur, yet heavier bursts are possible, especially in the afternoon. Evening conditions stay rainy, maintaining a consistent spell of unsettled weather. Overnight, showers may persist, ensuring a rainy spell.
