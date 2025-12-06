Today brings patchy rain and breezy conditions with temperatures near 10°C. Showers are expected on and off, adding a damp feel to the day. Locals in Okehampton might notice occasional light drizzle, but breaks in the cloud could appear briefly. Gusts could pick up later, so skies remain unsettled throughout.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain and milder conditions, with highs about 13°C. Occasional heavier bursts may blow through, but some lighter spells could occur in between. Winds might remain brisk, bringing a cooler feel at times. Despite the wet spell, daytime warmth lingers, keeping things from turning chilly too quickly overall.
Monday, December 8 is set for heavy downpours with temperatures near 12°C. Steady rain looks likely during much of the day, so puddles might form quickly. Strong gusts could drive showers across the region, keeping conditions unsettled into the evening. Brief lulls might appear, though clouds remain thick overhead locally.
Tuesday features more unsettled conditions with temperatures near 13°C. Showers may vary in intensity, switching from heavy bursts to lighter drizzles. Strong winds could continue, making it feel cooler than expected. Damp weather lingers through the afternoon, while any dry spells remain short. Overall, a rainy day seems in store.
Wednesday brings patchy rain but slightly lower temperatures about 9°C. Some clouds linger, though occasional bright spells might peek through. Conditions remain relatively calm with less wind than earlier in the week. Light drizzle could pop up, yet drier moments offer chances for clearer skies. Evening air feels cooler overall.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.