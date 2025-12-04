Today, December 4, in Okehampton includes patchy rain with occasional light showers. Temperatures about 6°C keep things brisk, while a spirited breeze adds extra chill. The morning starts damp under grey skies, but brighter spells emerge by midday. Showers return late afternoon, and the evening settles with clearer conditions near 2°C.
Tomorrow sees heavier rain sweeping through the area, delivering moderate showers and a top reading near 12°C. Early morning clouds linger, then intensify into steady downpours by mid-afternoon. Strong gusts accompany these wet conditions, but a mild vibe persists. Nighttime rain gradually eases, leaving damp roads and lighter winds.
This weekend starts with more unsettled skies on Saturday, bringing patchy rainfall and temperatures about 10°C. These damp spells linger through the afternoon, accompanied by strong gusts. The sky remains overcast, though rainfall may ease after nightfall. A cooler breeze picks up overnight, leaving a brisk feel for late hours.
Another round of moderate rain arrives Sunday, featuring occasional drizzle interspersed with short breaks. Temperatures peak near 13°C around midday, maintaining a mild undertone. Gentle breezes persist, ensuring an unsettled vibe. Later hours offer limited clearing, but damp patches remain likely through the evening, signaling more changeable patterns.
Moving into Monday brings lingering clouds and scattered showers, with temperatures near 10°C. Patchy drizzle could develop mid-morning and persist throughout the day, though some drier spells might appear. A moderate breeze keeps the air fresh, while light rain returns by evening. Occasional breaks in cloud cover may offer glimpses of sunshine.
This article was automatically generated
