Today, Monday, December 1, brings moderate rain across Okehampton from morning through night. Expect drizzle in the afternoon, with temperatures near 12°C. Wind remains brisk, so anticipate a blustery day. Rainfall is set to persist, keeping conditions grey and damp for much of the day.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain with spots of sunshine in between. Temperatures hover about 8°C, staying a bit cooler than today. Wet spells appear likely, though less intense than before. Short moments of dryness could emerge, offering a brief break from drizzle. Occasional moisture may return after sunset.
The midweek forecast shows more scattered showers as the day progresses. Temperatures land near 9°C, and a mix of clouds may linger overhead. Occasional drizzle could come and go, but there might be a few brighter intervals as well. Blustery gusts are expected to ease slightly.
Expect heavy rain on Thursday, with downpours in the early hours. Temperatures remain about 8°C, and showers could extend into the afternoon. Brief sunny spells might appear, but wet and breezy conditions are likely to dominate. Further drizzle should taper off later, bringing mild relief before nightfall. Gusty winds could persist, so local showers might intensify briefly.
Expect sunny skies on Friday, with temperatures near 8°C. Light cloud cover may develop, but rain chances are minimal. Conditions stay calm, giving the week a drier ending. This weekend promises to hold onto mild conditions, though crisp mornings could still appear. Bright skies are likely to linger. Breezes accompany conditions, ensuring a pleasant close.
This article was automatically generated
