Today, Saturday, November 29, brings frequent moderate rain over Okehampton, with wet conditions likely through the day. Expect occasional brief dry spells later, but grey skies dominate. Afternoon temperatures hover near 8°C, dipping to about 3°C by night. Winds remain brisk, though some heavier downpours may ease in the evening.
Tomorrow offers patchy rain and overcast skies, though lighter showers appear less persistent. Morning drizzle could linger, but a few brighter spells may surface. Daytime temperatures hover near 7°C, with lows around 3°C overnight. Winds ease, allowing brief calm periods before potential scattered showers return after dusk in the evening.
Monday features continued rain, occasionally moderate, with morning drizzle persisting most of the day. Daytime temperatures sit near 11°C, easing to about 7°C after dark. Strong gusts could rattle windows, keeping conditions lively. Cloudy spells dominate, but brief lulls in rainfall might appear before heavier bursts resume again by sunset.
Tuesday stays breezy with patchy rain on and off. Daytime temperatures near 9°C, slipping to about 4°C overnight. Some clouds linger, but occasional clear breaks appear. Showers remain intermittent, though heavier pulses might develop briefly. Gusts persist, keeping conditions unsettled as evening approaches. Winds may surge, rattling windows around dusk.
Wednesday promises a clear break, with widespread sunshine dominating daylight hours. Temperatures reach near 8°C, while dropping to about 3°C overnight. Any drizzle looks minimal, and calmer breezes settle in, easing earlier turbulence. Bright spells last well into late afternoon, offering better visibility. Evening stays generally dry, with cool conditions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
