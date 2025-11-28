Today, Friday, November 28, brings occasional patchy rain and bursts of sunshine. Temperatures about 11°C may feel breezy, especially in early morning hours. Early light rain could give way to clearer spells by midday. This local weather outlook promises shifting skies, creating a dynamic daily forecast across Okehampton, with fleeting sunny intervals.
Tomorrow sets the stage for moderate rain, with temperatures about 7°C. Showers are likely to persist through morning and afternoon, occasionally mixing with drizzle. Winds might remain steady, adding a cool feel to the daily forecast. Expect clouds to dominate, keeping skies mostly rather grey overall throughout the day.
Sunday brings more patchy rain, though temperatures near 7°C should stay steady. Occasional breaks in the clouds could appear, but drizzly conditions may linger at intervals. A gentle breeze and milder spells might offer brief relief, yet showers look set to remain very noticeable across much of the region.
Monday sees heavier downpours and blustery spells, with temperatures about 12°C. Pockets of rain may intensify by midmorning, accompanied by persistent dampness. Occasional lighter showers might break up the heavier bursts, but strong gusts and unsettled skies could dominate much of the daily forecast, especially throughout late afternoon and evening.
Tuesday appears calmer, though showers remain possible. Temperatures near 8°C may feel slightly brisk, particularly under lingering clouds. Periods of patchy rain might visit throughout the day, but occasional sunshine could brighten the forecast. Overall, mild breezes interspersed with damp spells keep conditions changeable, offering brief sunny breaks at times.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.