Today (Wednesday, November 26) in Okehampton starts clear before cloud cover thickens, delivering patchy rain and light drizzle by midday. The local forecast suggests occasional breaks in cloud, but damp conditions linger. Temperatures climb near 10°C through afternoon hours, then slip to about 1°C overnight, creating a cool finish overall.
Tomorrow sees overcast skies, with occasional bursts of rain merging into on-and-off showers. Cloudy conditions dominate, allowing only brief glimpses of brighter weather. Gentle wind accompanies this pattern, keeping things unsettled. Temperatures reach about 12°C by midday before descending to near 7°C later through evening, preserving a relatively mild forecast.
Friday presents a mix of partial cloud and swift showers, with fleeting sunny spells emerging late morning. Local weather could turn breezy, bringing a modest wind chill. Highs hover near 10°C, keeping things fresh. After dusk, readings slip to about 5°C, signalling a slightly cooler night ahead, maintaining unsettled vibes.
This weekend sees Saturday embraced by steady rain, occasionally growing heavier. Grey skies dominate, limiting any chance of sunshine. Daytime temperatures reach near 7°C, while evening dips hover around 4°C, reinforcing a damp atmosphere. Blustery spells could persist, ensuring the day remains thoroughly wet and gloomy from morning into late hours.
Sunday continues the rainy trend with persistent showers and light drizzle lingering throughout. Overcast conditions dominate, and any brighter moments appear fleeting. Maximum readings hover about 6°C, dipping near 4°C after sunset. Winds ease slightly, yet moisture lingers in the air, wrapping up the week on a cool, damp note.
This article was automatically generated
