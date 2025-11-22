Today, Saturday, November 22, in Okehampton offers a damp start with patchy rain drifting through the morning. Drizzle lightens in the afternoon, but a few heavier bursts may still pop up, keeping skies grey and temperatures near 9°C. Later on, a cloudy evening might see lingering rain clearing briefly, though moisture in the air remains high.
Tomorrow sees a continued chance of downpours, but occasional breaks could bring brief relief. Expect temperatures about 9°C with some overnight lows near 4°C, creating a chilly vibe as clouds scatter intermittently. A short lull around midday may leave conditions calmer, though scattered showers can easily develop again later.
Monday remains unsettled, featuring light rain through parts of the morning and patches of cloud later. Temperatures round 7°C suggest a cooler day, while any brief sunnier spell might be swiftly replaced by drizzle. By late afternoon, skies turn overcast, signalling the possibility of further light rain into the evening.
Tuesday could bring a touch of brightness, yet scattered rain lingers in places. Early readings hover near 2°C, climbing to about 8°C as the day progresses, though cloudy intervals remain likely. By nightfall, cooler air reasserts itself, potentially drawing in a bit more drizzle under dim skies.
Wednesday wraps up the sequence with fog patches and possible drizzle later in the day. Temperatures about 9°C keep it mild, but dampness persists, and a few showers may appear before nightfall. Although the morning might begin clear, expect clouds to build, creating a murky atmosphere by evening.
This article was automatically generated
