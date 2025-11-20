In Okehampton, today, Thursday, November 20 starts with overnight snow turning into patchy rain by midday. Temperatures near 4°C keep it cold, and skies remain quite cloudy. Late afternoon might offer a glimpse of brighter skies, but expect chilly conditions throughout.
Tomorrow remains calmer under partly cloudy conditions, with temperatures about 5°C. Rainfall appears unlikely for most hours, and gentle breezes help keep the air feeling fresh. Sunshine is possible at times, adding a warmer touch to the day. Evening might see patchy clouds lingering, though a burst of clearer sky could emerge.
This weekend arrives with patchy drizzle on Saturday. Temperatures about 9°C bring milder air, though occasional light rain could pop up. Skies might stay overcast at times, but breezes remain moderate. Later in the day, a few drier intervals may surface, offering short breaks from the drizzle. Conditions stay mild overall.
The second half of the weekend continues with more showers. Temperatures near 8°C maintain a crisp feel, and passing rain spells are likely, especially by late afternoon. Overcast conditions could linger, but any sunshine that appears is expected to be brief. Wind may pick up slightly, adding to the unsettled forecast.
The new week starts with continued rain on Monday, pushing temperatures about 8°C. Damp weather remains a theme, though occasional clear spells may appear by afternoon. Evening could see persistent cloud cover, wrapping up a cool and slightly breezy day. Some fleeting sun might occasionally brighten moments early on. Expect stable but cool conditions overall.
This article was automatically generated
