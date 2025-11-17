Today, Monday, November 17, offers bright sunshine with temperatures near 6°C in Okehampton. Clear skies dominate the morning, and the afternoon stays crisp but pleasant. Late evening looks partly cloudy, with readings about 0°C. No rain or snow is expected, making it a calm start to the week. Truly mild.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and drizzle, with temperatures peaking near 8°C. Morning might begin dry, but light showers seem likely through midday. The afternoon looks breezy, and there is a high chance of continuing rain. Nightfall sees scattered drizzle, and readings hover about 5°C under mostly overcast skies. Overall unsettled.
Midweek on Wednesday brings colder air, with temperatures near 5°C. Rain is expected through the day, turning to sleet or even some snow showers at times. Cloudy skies persist, and the wind can pick up, adding a brisk feel. Evening remains cold, dropping about 0°C, yet showers should gradually ease.
Thursday ushers in brighter conditions, with morning sunshine and temperatures near 5°C. Skies stay mostly clear, though a brief shower could appear midday. Afternoon warmth reaches about 5°C, allowing for a pleasant feel. Nighttime sees values dipping around -2°C, but conditions remain calm and largely free of rain or snow.
The final day, Friday, remains partly cloudy with temperatures climbing about 5°C. Morning conditions begin cool but comfortable, while midday stays overcast with no expected showers. By late afternoon, skies remain fairly calm, and evening readings hover near 2°C. Overall, it should be mostly dry heading into the approaching weekend.
This article was automatically generated
