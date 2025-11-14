Tuesday looks cooler, reaching temperatures about 7°C. Early patches of rain could pass through, followed by partial clouds. Light drizzle may return in the afternoon, although many periods stay dry. As sunset approaches, fresh pockets of chilly air develop. Overall, the forecast suggests a mild transition toward midweek. Evening cloud cover might slightly linger, preventing temperatures from dropping too low. Light breezes accompany the night, setting a calm tone for remaining showers.