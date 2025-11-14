Today, Friday, November 14, brings consistent rain to Okehampton, with overcast skies dominating for most of the day. Showers remain likely into the evening. Temperatures near 14°C keep conditions mild, although drizzle could linger at times. Expect limited sunshine through the afternoon.
Tomorrow sees cloudy weather with occasional rain spells. Temperatures hover about 12°C, offering a cooler feel by late evening. Skies may brighten briefly during daytime, but light drizzle remains possible. Expect a generally damp outlook with fleeting breaks from the rain.
This weekend appears overcast on Sunday, with temperatures near 9°C and only occasional glimpses of sun. Early fog could clear, revealing grey skies. Conditions stay dry for much of the day, though the air feels brisk, especially after sundown. Showers seem less likely, promoting calmer weather overall.
Monday should bring sunshine, with temperatures near 7°C. Crisp air dominates throughout the morning, gradually warming under clear skies. No significant rain is expected, allowing bright conditions to persist. Mist may form overnight, but daytime remains mostly pleasant. Thin cloud cover might appear late, yet showers seem unlikely.
Tuesday looks cooler, reaching temperatures about 7°C. Early patches of rain could pass through, followed by partial clouds. Light drizzle may return in the afternoon, although many periods stay dry. As sunset approaches, fresh pockets of chilly air develop. Overall, the forecast suggests a mild transition toward midweek. Evening cloud cover might slightly linger, preventing temperatures from dropping too low. Light breezes accompany the night, setting a calm tone for remaining showers.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.