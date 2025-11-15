Today, which is Saturday, November 15 near Okehampton, launches this weekend with overcast skies dominating. A chance of patchy rain may show up by midday. Temperatures about 13°C, dipping near 10°C overnight. Mild winds keep things breezy, but the day remains calm. Cloud cover persists for much of the afternoon.
Tomorrow turns chillier with maximum temperatures around 9°C and lows dipping to about 3°C. Grey skies remain, and a hint of rain may develop midday. Despite the cooler feel, conditions stay mostly dry. Occasional clouds linger into the evening, bringing a brisk finish to the day. Light breezes accompany the afternoon.
Expect bright sunshine Monday with temperatures near 7°C and cooler starts close to 0°C. Crisp air greets early risers, though skies stay mostly clear throughout. A pleasant day unfolds, offering gentle breezes and minimal chance of rain. Evening hours could feel noticeably colder. Nighttime remains dry under starlit skies.
Rainy conditions return Tuesday, with moderate showers expected. Temperatures about 6°C bring a damp atmosphere, while mornings start near 0°C. Drizzle may intensify into the afternoon, leaving roads wet and skies gloomy. Late evening sees continued rainfall, maintaining a chilly feeling well into the night. A breeze adds to the cool vibe.
Lingering patchy rain greets Wednesday, accompanied by hints of snow. Daytime temperatures hover about 5°C, and early hours drop near 1°C. Breaks in the cloud cover may bring glimpses of sun. The air remains slightly crisp throughout, and flurries should lessen by nightfall. Breezes continue through the afternoon.
This article was automatically generated
