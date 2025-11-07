Today is Friday, November 07, in Okehampton and sees patchy rain likely through much of the day. Temperatures may reach near 13°C, with lows about 8°C, making for mild local weather. Some fog could appear in the afternoon, and drizzling conditions might linger into the evening before clouds take over.
Tomorrow brings a calmer outlook with mist possible early on. Temperatures about 12°C and lows near 6°C, so the day feels cool but comfortable. Some patchy rain is possible mid-morning, yet skies may brighten by afternoon. Evening remains clear, offering a tranquil shift from damp conditions. Late-night mist may return.
This weekend might take a wetter turn, with moderate rain approaching. Temperatures near 13°C and lows about 8°C keep it mild, but persistent drizzle could dominate much of the day. Fog may settle in by late afternoon, reducing visibility. Conditions stay overcast into the evening, accompanied by spells of rain.
The next day offers occasional drizzle and mild temperatures near 12°C, with nightly lows about 8°C. Some cloud cover dominates midday, while early morning mist gradually clears. Afternoon might bring a spell of light showers, though intervals of cloudiness remain. Evening stays cloudy, but any lingering rain should taper off.
Another mild pattern extends into Tuesday, with possible patchy rain at intervals. Afternoon temperatures about 14°C and lows near 11°C keep conditions comfortable. Overcast skies could develop later, reducing sunshine. The chance of light drizzle remains moderate, but heavier downpours appear less likely. Evening stays cloudy, rounding off the week.
