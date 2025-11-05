Today, Wednesday, November 5, will see moderate rain early, with drizzle in the morning. Clouds break around midday before patchy rain resumes later. Temperatures about 15°C, dipping to near 12°C by night. Mist may develop after sunset, keeping the atmosphere damp. Expect cloudy weather conditions to persist well into the afternoon.
Tomorrow remains calm with morning mist and cloudy spells. Light rain could appear in the afternoon, though it should stay brief. Temperatures near 16°C bring mild conditions, dropping to about 10°C overnight. Fog may return, leaving a cool but not too chilly feel. Sunny breaks might emerge briefly among the clouds.
Wetter weather arrives Friday, featuring steady rain in the morning that shifts to drizzle by midday. A thunder chance might arrive, so heavier showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures near 14°C are expected, dipping to near 9°C come evening with mist lingering in places. Overcast skies may dominate at times, enhancing the soggy feel.
This weekend starts with patchy rain on Saturday, though it may stay light. Fog could linger from dawn but might thin out later. Temperatures about 12°C keep things cool, and a little drizzle could persist. Evening hours turn foggy again, holding onto a damp vibe. Rain clouds are possible later, maintaining a grey outlook.
A similar pattern continues Sunday, bringing patchy rain and drizzle in the evening. Daytime near 13°C, with night near 8°C. In Okehampton, breezes and intermittent showers round out the weekend. Light breezes may accompany late showers, keeping conditions very changeable.
This article was automatically generated
