Today, Saturday, November 1, brings moderate rain for much of the day, with breezy conditions making it feel brisk. Temperatures near 6°C in the morning should climb to about 11°C, although the damp weather persists. Locations like Okehampton can anticipate heavy bursts but fewer showers late evening. This weekend sets a soggy tone but remains important for local weather watchers.
So tomorrow sees moderate rain continue, though totals appear lighter. Temperatures about 6°C at dawn could reach near 10°C by midday. Occasional rain might ease briefly, but clouds linger. Wind gusts remain notable, so expect a cool and damp tone throughout. Tomorrow also forms part of this weekend, carrying on those rainy themes.
Monday brings another spell of moderate rain, keeping conditions wet and breezy. Temperatures near 12°C give a milder feel, but showers fall steadily. Grey skies persist, reducing hints of brightness. Winds remain energetic, adding a chill to the air, especially in exposed spots. Overall, weather remains unsettled.
Tuesday sees patchy rain, though rainfall looks much lighter overall. Temperatures about 11°C offer relatively mild weather, and a few possible breaks in the cloud could provide occasional brighter spells. However, blustery winds continue, ensuring a breezy feel through the afternoon and into the night.
Midweek looks set for more clouds with patchy rain nearby, but totals remain low. Temperatures near 13°C early on will peak about 15°C later, delivering a mild finish to the week. Windy conditions persist, yet any showers appear sporadic, leaving some space for drier moments.
This article was automatically generated
