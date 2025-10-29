Wednesday, October 29 will have patchy rain much of the day, with drizzle at times and a chilly atmosphere. Clouds dominate the sky, though occasional breaks may appear. Temperatures near 10°C in the afternoon drop to about 5°C at night, creating a damp feeling that lingers. Some rain remains possible.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain intensify, accompanied by gusty winds. Cloud cover persists, bringing showery spells that last into the evening. Temperatures about 13°C make it milder than the day before. Brief lulls in rainfall may occur, but heavier downpours could develop, keeping conditions unsettled. Clouds remain firmly in control overhead.
Friday brings more showers, with periods of moderate rainfall. Temperatures near 14°C create a slightly warmer feel despite occasional gusts. Rain may linger in several bursts before drier interludes appear. Grey skies dominate, though fleeting sunshine might break through. Conditions stay variable, maintaining a brisk breeze all day. More clouds.
Saturday features heavy rain with occasional lighter spells. Temperatures near 13°C but feeling cooler due to strong winds. Showers could turn persistent, and the damp weather remains prominent. Brief breaks in the clouds may offer limited relief. This weekend sees unsettled conditions continuing, so expect short bursts of rain overall.
Sunday looks showery with patchy rain during daytime hours. Temperatures about 11°C keep the air cool, while occasional dry spells might provide brief respite. Overcast skies linger, though a few clouds could shift occasionally. Winds stay moderate, and drizzle remains likely after sunset. In Okehampton, weather remains noticeably changeable overall.
This article was automatically generated
