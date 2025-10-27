Today is Monday, October 27, and the day looks wet with patchy rain on and off. Temperatures should hover near 11°C, with winds occasionally gusty. The morning could see drizzle, gradually clearing but still cloudy in the afternoon. Overnight, it’s likely to stay damp with temperatures dropping about 9°C overall.
Tomorrow brings slightly milder conditions, with daytime highs about 13°C. Intervals of rain might linger during early hours, then brief dry spells appear. Skies remain partly cloudy by midday, though a few stray showers could develop later. Evening sees a dip near 8°C, so still expect more light rain possible.
Wednesday continues the rainy theme, with misty patches early on. Temperatures may peak near 13°C again, though rain chances appear high during midday. Conditions might gradually ease into the afternoon, granting brief breaks from drizzle. Late evening could turn cloudy with lows about 8°C, keeping the atmosphere rather damp overnight.
Thursday looks a bit warmer, topping out about 14°C during the day. Showers are likely off and on, especially through mid-afternoon, before tapering toward dusk. A brisk breeze may pick up, but any heavy downpours should be brief. Nightfall sees cooler conditions near 6°C, accompanied by patchy rain at times.
Friday sticks with unsettled skies, peaking near 12°C and dropping about 7°C overnight. Morning hours hold more light rain, while occasional heavier bursts could arrive by afternoon. Conditions remain breezy as we head into this weekend. Okehampton might see lingering showers, but intermittent dryness could hint at milder spells ahead.
This article was automatically generated
