Today sets a rainy scene, with moderate downpours persisting from morning until night. Thursday, October 23 brings mist and light drizzle at times, maintaining damp weather conditions throughout. In Okehampton, cloud cover remains thick, limiting any glimpse of sunshine. Temperatures about 10°C add a chilly edge, ensuring it feels decidedly autumnal.
Tomorrow looks similarly soggy, with occasional showers dominating daylight hours. Drizzle may intensify around midday, though brief lulls could appear later on. Conditions remain grey and damp overall, so expect little brightness. Temperatures near 10°C once more keep the air cool, making it another wet and chilly day.
The weekend starts with patchy rain on Saturday, though slight breaks are likely amid the clouds. Light drizzle remains the main feature, but heavier bursts cannot be ruled out. Temperatures about 9°C might feel brisk, yet conditions should appear slightly drier than previous days.
Sunday follows a similar pattern, with scattered showers and occasional cloudy spells. Damp weather lingers, though intervals of lighter coverage offer short-lived relief. Temperatures near 9°C keep things on the cool side, maintaining autumn’s grip. The day may feature less intense rainfall, but the chance of drizzle remains significant. Skies remain mostly overcast into the evening.
The new week begins with Monday bringing slightly milder weather. Patchy rain remains in the forecast, but breaks in the cloud could appear. Temperatures about 13°C introduce a welcome bump from recent days, signalling a slight warming trend. Rainfall chances persist, yet heavier showers seem less likely. Late clouds remain lighter, allowing mild nighttime conditions.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.