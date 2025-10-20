Today, Monday, October 20, brings steady rain, with temperatures near 15°C and lows about 11°C. Showers look fairly continuous, making the weather feel damp and cool. Occasional breaks from the downpour might happen, but overall, expect a wet forecast.
For tomorrow, patchy rain continues, with a daytime peak about 14°C and a low near 8°C. Intermittent cloud cover may offer slight relief, yet drizzle remains possible at any moment. The overall outlook stays moist and somewhat chilly.
Wednesday will see more patchy showers, with maximum values hovering about 14°C and lows near 7°C. Limited bursts of brightness might appear, but grey skies typically dominate. Breezes are lighter, though the air still feels cool in these showery conditions.
Thursday arrives with moderate rain and gusty winds. Highs come in near 10°C, while lows drop about 6°C. Showers could arrive in waves, occasionally increasing in intensity. The brisk breeze adds a sharper edge, so expect an unsettled weather day.
Friday promises more damp conditions, delivering moderate showers throughout. Expectations are for highs near 10°C and lows about 6°C. Frequent bursts of rain keep skies gloomy, with only brief chances for clearer spells. This pattern looks likely to persist onward.
Conditions may stay active into this weekend, bringing unsettled weather to many areas. Okehampton might experience continued wet spells, though some temporary breaks are possible. Overall, the days ahead remain dominated by damp patterns, ensuring the forecast stays relevant for rain enthusiasts. Temperatures remain likely near seasonal norms, with no dramatic warm-up ahead.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.