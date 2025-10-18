Today, Saturday, October 18 brings patchy rain and bursts of drizzle, with clouds dominating local weather updates. Temperatures about 13°C promise mild conditions, though expect a few light showers in the afternoon. Some clear spells might appear briefly, but rain remains likely through the evening, keeping things damp in Okehampton.
This weekend sees moderate rain becoming heavier at times, with temperatures near 15°C. Persistent downpours could last much of the day, though occasional brighter intervals may appear. Evening hours might feature drizzle, and the night is set to remain breezy with scattered rain patches lingering into late weather forecasts.
Early next week brings more moderate rain and windy moments, with temperatures about 13°C. Showers could continue steadily, occasionally lightening to drizzle. Clouds linger overhead, creating a grey landscape by midday. Rainfall may persist into the later period, making for a wet start to the week’s weather news overall.
Further into the week, conditions turn slightly drier but still feature patchy rain, with temperatures about 14°C. Early mist might form, and breaks in the cloud can appear during the afternoon. Showers are possible by late day, but any heavy rain should be brief, leaving behind cooler air after sundown for local weather conditions.
Midweek ushers in moderate rain and gusty spells, with temperatures near 15°C. Morning drizzle can intensify as the wind picks up, impacting weather searches. Rain likely persists through daylight hours, lifting by evening but leaving the possibility of lingering showers. Skies remain mostly overcast, concluding a damp midweek spell.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.