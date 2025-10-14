In Okehampton, today, Tuesday, October 14, is looking partly cloudy with plenty of bright spells. Temperatures rise near 17°C, then lower to about 8°C after dark, and no rain is in the forecast. A gentle breeze might make it feel slightly cooler, but conditions remain generally mild.
Tomorrow’s weather forecast remains dry, with early morning mist clearing as the day warms. Temperatures hover near 15°C, while overnight lows sit about 6°C. Light cloud cover lasts throughout much of the afternoon, yet sunny intervals should keep things comfortable under gentle winds. No rain looks likely at any point, maintaining a pleasantly mild feel.
Thursday will see mostly sunny skies, with daytime highs about 15°C. A clear evening brings temperatures down near 5°C, potentially creating a crisp atmosphere overnight. Mist could form on exposed areas, but no rain is indicated. Sunshine remains dominant throughout midday, enhancing the mild sensation. Light winds nurture calm conditions for a relaxed autumn feel.
Friday continues the sunny trend with highs near 15°C and minimal cloud around midday. Overnight values slip to about 6°C, maintaining dryness and a gentle breeze. No showers are expected, ensuring a consistent outlook. The afternoon might feel slightly warmer if the sunshine lingers, preserving a comfortable vibe. Early haze remains absent.
This weekend starts with partly cloudy skies on Saturday, edging near 14°C in the afternoon. A minor patch of rain could appear late day, but most periods stay dry. Evening dips to about 5°C, creating a rather chilly feel. Gentle breezes persist, and overall conditions remain stable.
This article was automatically generated
