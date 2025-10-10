Today is Friday, October 10 with partly cloudy skies and a gentle breeze. Temperatures near 18°C will keep the afternoon comfortable. Early hours bring light fog, though no rain is expected, so the weather remains dry. Overnight lows rest about 7°C, signalling a slightly cooler evening to end the day.
Tomorrow remains sunny, delivering a bright forecast with daytime temperatures around 18°C and no chance of rain. Light winds should maintain a pleasant setting. Some morning mist might appear, but it clears quickly. Night-time conditions look mild, hovering close to 9°C, making the overall outlook calm and agreeable.
This weekend promises more sunshine, especially on Sunday. Temperatures hover close to 17°C during peak hours, while early chills remain near 8°C. Skies stay clear, and gentle breezes may develop a bit later. No sign of rain emerges, so the forecast looks set for another fine and stable day ahead.
Monday transitions to partly cloudy spells with temperatures roughly 18°C. Some morning mist might linger, but the sun should break through. Afternoon breezes could pick up slightly. Night falls to about 6°C, marking cooler conditions after sundown. In Okehampton, conditions remain modest, and the day stays dry.
Tuesday brings partly cloudy skies again, with a daytime high near 15°C and overnight temperatures near 8°C. Fog could return in the early hours, but generally no significant rainfall is predicted. Light winds persist through the day, and the atmosphere remains calm. Mild weather appears likely, concluding a gentle stretch of autumn conditions.
This article was automatically generated
