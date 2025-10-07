Today in Okehampton, Tuesday, October 7, starts with early mist gradually lifting to reveal partly cloudy skies. Temperatures near 16°C will peak in the afternoon, while lows about 8°C ensure a refreshing night. Expect a gentle breeze throughout, offering a comfortable setting for anyone stepping outside.
Tomorrow looks slightly wetter, with patchy rain developing by midday. Temperatures near 16°C keep things mild, though lows about 7°C invite a cooler evening. Cloud cover may linger, but skies could brighten briefly late in the day. Light showers taper off, leaving a chance for drier moments later.
Thursday remains calm under partly cloudy skies, offering temperatures about 16°C at their highest. Nights hover near 6°C, hinting at a noticeable chill. Rain is unlikely, so conditions should feel settled. Any lingering clouds might break occasionally, allowing the sun to peek through for brief, bright spells.
Friday ushers in a sunnier mood, with temperatures near 18°C marking the warmest point. Overnight levels at about 8°C stay mild, and rain chances appear minimal. Skies remain mostly clear, elevating the day’s brightness. A gentle breeze persists, creating a pleasant atmosphere for anyone heading out during daylight hours.
This weekend brings partly cloudy weather on Saturday, with temperatures near 17°C and lows about 9°C preserving a comfortably cool night. Rain stays off the radar, allowing for a settled day overall. Eventually, a few clouds may drift overhead, though sunny intervals are likely too. Conditions remain stable, with no big shifts expected. Sunshine and breezes continue for good measure.
This article was automatically generated
