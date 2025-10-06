Today, Monday, October 6 is mostly cloudy in Okehampton, with temperatures about 16°C and overnight values near 9°C. Early mist might clear by midday, leaving skies generally grey but calm. Light breezes dominate, and only a tiny hint of rain is on the radar, keeping conditions fairly dry.
Tomorrow promises partly cloudy weather, with midday temperatures near 16°C and night-time dips about 8°C. Fog may appear in the early hours, but sunshine should break through later. Breezes remain mild, and there’s no sign of rain, offering a gentle day with comfortable outdoor conditions.
This day might bring patchy rain around midday, with overall temperatures near 15°C. Early morning starts near 6°C, climbing steadily as the clouds shift. Some bright spells could appear between showers, giving brief moments of sunshine. By evening, conditions turn clearer, letting mild breezes settle across the region.
Thursday looks mostly sunny, reaching about 16°C by the afternoon and dipping near 5°C overnight. Early fog may linger, but clear skies will dominate as the day progresses. Any leftover mist fades quickly, revealing bright conditions and gentle breezes. No rain is expected, preserving a dry stretch of weather.
Friday stays bright and clear, with temperatures about 18°C during the day and falling near 9°C overnight. Light winds keep the atmosphere calm. This weekend is expected to stay pleasant, continuing daytime sunshine. Extended sunshine should persist into the following days. No rain threatens Friday’s plans, and the gentle warmth should carry forward, offering a comfortable stretch of autumn weather.
This article was automatically generated
