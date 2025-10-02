Today, Thursday, October 02, promises moderate rain for much of the day, eventually easing into lighter drizzle by evening. Temperatures near 17°C linger through midday, gently dipping to about 9°C overnight. Clouds will be hard to shake off, and the crisp autumn air may persist. Okehampton sees a fair chance of showers throughout.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain that could turn lighter as the morning and afternoon hours pass. Temperatures about 16°C rise briefly, with lows near 13°C later. Clouds look set to stay overhead, but a few breaks may appear in the afternoon. Expect occasional damp patches without prolonged heavy rain.
Saturday might start with showery spells, steadily continuing fairly intermittently into the afternoon. Temperatures close to 13°C stick around, dropping to about 9°C when night falls. The breeze could pick up in sporadic spurts, but it shouldn’t bring any extreme gusts. Damp conditions remain a possibility at various points.
Sunday is expected to hold scattered clouds and fleeting rain throughout the day. Temperatures near 14°C may feel quite mild until they slip to about 7°C after sunset. Dry intervals might pop up between showers, keeping skies varied. Lingering mist could roll in overnight, adding a hint of autumn freshness.
Monday should see occasional drizzle and patchy clouds, with temperatures near 15°C gently easing down to about 9°C by evening. Breezes stay moderately calm, so it shouldn’t feel too blustery. The week ahead keeps a similarly mixed pattern, offering brief, slightly dry moments interspersed with the chance of light rain.
