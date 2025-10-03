Today, Friday, October 3 in Okehampton brings moderate rain and drizzle throughout the day. Temperatures near 16°C, dipping to about 12°C at night. Showers may pop up at different intervals, so expect a damp atmosphere. Occasional breaks in the clouds could appear, but the rain remains the main feature.
Tomorrow looks windy with moderate rain lingering through the day. Temperatures about 12°C might feel cooler under overcast skies. Showers ease at times, yet the likelihood of a wet spell stays high. Conditions remain unsettled, making it another drizzly outing for most of the region.
Sunday should bring occasional patchy rain and potential light showers. Temperatures near 13°C feel a bit milder as clouds scatter by midday. Some dryness is possible later on, although brief downpours cannot be ruled out. Gentle breezes help tasks stay comfortable without any major gusts.
Monday promises a brighter outlook. Partly cloudy skies dominate with temperatures about 16°C. Early morning mist might linger, but drier air should prevail into the afternoon. Light winds contribute to a calmer vibe, and the chance of rain remains minimal, offering a welcoming break from the recent dampness.
Tuesday appears sunny with temperatures near 17°C. Clear skies boost warmth, and any early mist fades quickly. Gentle breezes keep conditions pleasant, leaving little threat of cloud. The day should stay bright from morning to evening, offering a final respite before midweek changes. No heavy rain is expected, so plan on a mild autumn feel. Light attire remains comfortable for most daylight hours.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.