Today, Tuesday, September 30, brings bright sunshine and mostly clear conditions. Morning mist soon lifts, with rainfall staying away. Afternoon temperatures near 17°C feel pleasantly mild, though nighttime readings dip to about 7°C, creating a cooler evening. Light breezes keep the weather calm, offering a comfortable vibe for late September without any unsettling gusts.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies and a slim likelihood of rain. Daytime temperatures hover about 18°C, while early hours remain near 8°C, lending a refreshing start. Sunshine peeks through periodically, and gentler winds help maintain mellow conditions. The air turns chillier after dusk. Okehampton residents may notice bright spells through much of the day.
Thursday features patchy rain in some spots, and winds could gain strength. Afternoon values settle close to 16°C, and scattered showers could pop up. The breeze becomes more apparent, but it won’t dominate the entire day. Evening levels sink to near 9°C, adding a distinctly crisp touch. Drizzle remains a possibility as daylight wanes.
Friday likely brings a few showers amid overcast periods, with maximum temperatures about 14°C and overnight lows near 9°C. Intermittent rain might persist, but occasional brighter breaks may appear. Winds pick up speed, delivering a blustery edge through certain stretches. Moisture lingers in the air, introducing the chance of damp conditions at various intervals.
This weekend sticks with moderate rain and stronger gusts, especially on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures reach roughly 13°C, though a slight chill can be felt. Skies stay rather grey, and showers dominate much of the day. Nights fall to about 8°C, underlining an autumnal bite likely to carry on into the coming days.
