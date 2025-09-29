In Okehampton, today is Monday, September 29, bringing plenty of sunshine and mostly clear skies. Temperatures should climb near 16°C in the afternoon, giving a pleasantly mild feel, then slip to about 7°C overnight. Conditions appear calm with light breezes and minimal chance of rain, making for a dry start.

Tomorrow continues the bright trend with early sun across the region. Afternoon temperatures rise near 17°C, maintaining a comfortable vibe, while the evening dips to about 6°C. Skies look mostly cloud-free, so dryness should prevail through the day, offering a warm midday period and a relatively crisp night.

Wednesday sees some scattered clouds but remains mostly dry. Daytime temperatures hover about 18°C, bringing mild weather for midday. The evening shifts to near 9°C, which feels cooler but still comfortable. Breeze levels stay gentle, and no significant rain appears likely, ensuring a pleasant midweek atmosphere without damp interruptions.

Thursday might introduce occasional patchy rain, especially in the late afternoon. Early hours could see temperatures near 9°C, rising to about 17°C at midday. Cloud cover may increase, but sunny spells could still break through. Light drizzle remains possible, yet rainfall totals seem limited, giving a mix of grey skies and brief brighter moments.

Friday brings patchy rain and moderate breezes. Highs reach about 15°C, offering cooler conditions than in the week. Overnight lows near 9°C keep a fresh feel. Showers may appear at intervals, but brief breaks in the clouds are possible. This weekend looks unsettled, suggesting cloudy spells and occasional drizzle.

