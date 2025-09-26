Tuesday also delivers sunny spells, with temperatures about 18°C. Clear skies dominate, though some clouds might drift in by evening. Rain is unlikely, so another dry day remains on the cards. Light breezes round off a comfortable stretch of weather. The rest of the week stays bright, with minimal rain prospects and mild daily highs. Morning temperatures hover near single digits, while afternoons approach about 18°C. Conditions look settled, maintaining a pleasant outlook throughout. Any remaining cloud patches are often unlikely to linger.