Today, Friday, September 26, brings warm sunshine with temperatures about 16°C. The forecast for Okehampton suggests mostly clear skies and a gentle breeze. No rain is expected, so the day remains pleasant. Skies should stay bright into the evening before cooling off overnight.
Tomorrow might feel slightly damp, with patchy rain and some drizzle likely. Temperatures near 15°C keep it mild, although the occasional shower could appear. Skies remain overcast in places, but brief brighter spells are possible. Slight breezes accompany the changeable conditions.
This weekend looks mixed, with possible morning fog clearing by midday. Temperatures about 16°C maintain a comfortable feel, and intermittent sunshine could break through. Light drizzle may appear later, though it won't dominate. Gentle winds keep conditions calm, encouraging a mild end to the day.
Monday brings plenty of sunshine, with temperatures near 18°C. Minimal cloud cover keeps skies bright, and any early chill soon fades. Mild breezes contribute to a pleasant atmosphere. The day remains warm and clear until the late evening.
Tuesday also delivers sunny spells, with temperatures about 18°C. Clear skies dominate, though some clouds might drift in by evening. Rain is unlikely, so another dry day remains on the cards. Light breezes round off a comfortable stretch of weather. The rest of the week stays bright, with minimal rain prospects and mild daily highs. Morning temperatures hover near single digits, while afternoons approach about 18°C. Conditions look settled, maintaining a pleasant outlook throughout. Any remaining cloud patches are often unlikely to linger.
This article was automatically generated
