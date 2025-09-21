Today, Sunday, September 21, brings grey skies with patchy rain and a high chance of showers. Temperatures near 12°C and cooling to about 5°C later. In Okehampton, occasional sunny breaks could appear, but clouds are likely to linger. Expect a gentle breeze throughout. Some rain might ease slightly by nighttime.
Tomorrow sees a bright start with sunshine dominating and warmth for much of the day. Clouds remain limited, and no rain is expected. Temperatures rise near 13°C by midday and dip to about 3°C after dark. Breezes stay light, offering pleasant conditions that continue into the late afternoon without interruption.
The next day sees sunshine dominate again, with barely a cloud in sight. Temperatures hover near 14°C at midday and fall to about 3°C come nightfall. Winds remain mild, and skies stay mostly clear. Conditions look stable throughout, offering bright daytime weather and a pleasantly cool evening under starry skies.
Another day arrives with more sunshine, though a touch of rain could pop up briefly in the afternoon. Temperatures reach near 16°C before dipping to about 7°C after sunset. Cloud cover may vary, but extended sunny spells remain likely. Calm winds persist, creating a gentle atmosphere from dawn until dark.
Moving into the next day, conditions continue and no rain is expected. Temperatures climb near 16°C at midday and ease to about 7°C overnight. The air stays comfortably mild, and clear skies make for a afternoon. Overall, conditions stay pleasant into this weekend, with stable weather keeping things calm outside.
This article was automatically generated
