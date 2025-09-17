Today, Wednesday, September 17, arrives with patchy rain drifting in and out through the early hours. Light drizzle may linger during midday, creating a damp feel under mostly grey skies. Winds stay gentle, but occasional gusts might stir late in the afternoon. Temperatures near 17°C keep the day fairly mild.
Tomorrow remains mostly cloudy, with the forecast hinting at rain around midday. Occasional brighter spells might break through, delivering glimpses of sun between the showers. Winds are likely to be moderate, but any drizzle should ease by evening. Temperatures about 20°C maintain comfortable levels throughout the day.
Friday offers a brighter outlook, with widespread sunshine set to lift spirits. Clouds stay sparse, allowing extended sunny periods and only a minimal chance of a quick shower. Conditions look calm most of the time, and temperatures near 21°C bring a pleasant warmth that feels just right for early autumn.
Saturday in Okehampton seems unsettled, featuring rain spells and periodic gusts. Patches of drizzle could appear during the morning, while heavier bursts might develop later. The breeze grows stronger as the day goes on, and grey clouds are set to dominate. Temperatures near 16°C keep things on the cooler side.
Sunday continues the showery trend, with scattered rain lingering into midday. Drier intervals may emerge briefly, but skies remain mostly overcast. Some light drizzle could return by late afternoon, and mild breezes should persist. Temperatures about 15°C lend a slightly fresher note, signalling a mild wrap to the weekend, suggesting somewhat calmer conditions.
This article was automatically generated
