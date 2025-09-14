Today, Sunday, September 14 in Okehampton features moderate rain mixed with occasional drizzle. This weather forecast suggests frequent showers and a brisk wind, keeping conditions cool. Temperatures reach near 17°C, while overnight skies might clear slightly. Expect a damp day overall, so no major change in soggy conditions.
Tomorrow looks showery with patchy rain dominating most hours. Periods of light drizzle appear likely, and brisk winds keep everything feeling cooler. Temperatures hover about 14°C. Although the downpours may ease briefly, grey clouds persist throughout the day. Rain chances remain high, so plan on wet weather continuing tomorrow.
Tuesday follows a similar pattern with persistent clouds and occasional showers. Weather conditions stay damp, though some breaks might appear in the afternoon. Temperatures settle near 16°C, offering a slight uptick. Light rain is expected on and off, ensuring the forecast remains unsettled for much of the day.
Wednesday brings a bit more warmth, with temperatures about 19°C. Patchy rain could arrive intermittently, but there might be sunny intervals later. Conditions look slightly brighter, although clouds linger overhead. Winds ease somewhat, creating milder weather overall. This forecast suggests an improvement in daytime comfort despite scattered raindrops.
Thursday looks overcast with patchy rain lingering through morning and midday. Temperatures hold near 17°C, with light drizzle likely at intervals. Skies might brighten briefly, yet showers remain possible. As we head into this weekend, weather conditions could stay variable, maintaining moderate winds and further chances of rainfall. Cloud cover remains widespread, offering limited sunshine later on.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.