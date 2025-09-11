Patchy rain returns Monday, delivering a cooler pattern with temperatures near 14°C. Drizzle is likely in the early hours, shifting into intermittent showers later on. A brisk breeze may keep things unsettled, but heavier downpours look less frequent than earlier days. Overall, the forecast indicates a persistently cool and damp start to the week. Conditions remain breezy but not severe. Warm spells appear unlikely.