Today, Thursday, September 11, moderate rain colours the forecast in Okehampton with persistent showers likely through late afternoon. Temperatures hover near 14°C, creating a chilly vibe under grey skies. A brisk wind may gust at intervals, though clouds remain dominant overhead.
Tomorrow continues the wet weather with moderate rain lingering for much of the day. Temperatures reach about 14°C, bringing a slightly milder feel than today. Occasional heavier bursts remain possible, and a moderate breeze could swing in from time to time, maintaining unsettled conditions. Cloud cover dominates, limiting brighter periods.
Patchy rain arrives on Saturday, keeping the weather forecast unpredictably showery. Temperatures hover near 16°C, which is pleasantly warmer compared to earlier days. This weekend sees intervals of drizzle and cloudy skies, though a few breaks might allow brief glimpses of sunshine between passing showers.
Moderate rainfall makes a comeback Sunday, with temperatures near 17°C offering a mild but damp day. Intervals of light drizzle may give way to steadier rain, accompanied by stronger gusts that rattle windows. Despite these bursts, the weekend forecast still hints at occasional brighter spells in some areas, though fleeting.
Patchy rain returns Monday, delivering a cooler pattern with temperatures near 14°C. Drizzle is likely in the early hours, shifting into intermittent showers later on. A brisk breeze may keep things unsettled, but heavier downpours look less frequent than earlier days. Overall, the forecast indicates a persistently cool and damp start to the week. Conditions remain breezy but not severe. Warm spells appear unlikely.
