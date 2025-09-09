Today, Tuesday, September 9, brings patchy rain with occasional drizzle. Skies stay grey for much of the day, and temperatures near 16°C should keep things mild. Light breezes might blow across Okehampton throughout the afternoon. Overnight lows hover near 9°C, so expect a slightly cooler evening as the drizzle persists.
Tomorrow looks similarly damp with patchy rain a strong possibility. Clouds may dominate, and temperatures about 16°C will maintain comfortable daytime air. Light breezes might continue, ushering in pockets of drizzle during the afternoon. Evening sees a shift to slightly cooler conditions near 11°C, keeping things on the chilly side.
The next day remains soggy with moderate showers likely on Thursday. Temperatures hover near 14°C, so expect a fresh feel. Rain may intensify intermittently, bringing heavier bursts around midday. Late afternoon clouds linger, and a blustery breeze might sweep through. Nighttime lows dip to about 9°C, sustaining a damp atmosphere.
The following day continues a spell on Friday, featuring patchy rain and drizzle. Temperatures hover about 15°C, while a moderate breeze keeps the air moving. Skies remain overcast for most of the day. Light showers are expected. By evening, lows fall near 8°C, amplifying the cooler vibe under persistent clouds.
This weekend sees patchy conditions persisting on Saturday. Temperatures about 15°C bring moderate warmth and possible drizzle. Clouds remain overhead, though bursts of light rainfall are anticipated. By late afternoon, the chance of heavier showers increases slightly. Overnight lows hover near 10°C, rounding out a damp stretch with breezes continuing.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.