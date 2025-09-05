In Okehampton, Friday, September 5 looks damp with patchy rain throughout the morning and a possibility of drizzle into mid-afternoon. Cloud cover remains thick, limiting sunshine for most of the day. Temperatures near 19°C keep things mild, so any showers should feel less chilly despite the grey atmosphere. Light winds mostly accompany this pattern.
Tomorrow promises partly cloudy conditions with occasional sunny breaks developing in the late morning. Rainfall appears unlikely, offering a respite from damp skies. Temperatures about 20°C lean towards a comfortable range, and gentle breezes ensure no abrupt chills. Clouds might thicken slightly by evening, but dryness persists, maintaining overall weather stability.
This weekend brings a shift, as Sunday turns soggy with prolonged rain likely. Showers arrive early and linger well into the afternoon, across most locations, leaving limited room for sunshine. Temperatures near 17°C keep the air cooler compared to previous days, and moderate winds add extra chill to damp conditions.
Expect a continuation of wet conditions Monday, as patchy drizzle extends from dawn into midday. Occasional breaks may appear, yet skies remain predominantly grey. Temperatures about 17°C still bring moderate warmth beneath the clouds, though stronger gusts could develop later. Any late-day clearing seems short-lived and fleeting at best.
Tuesday offers a drier outlook overall, although a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Early clouds should give way to occasional sunshine, delivering a brighter atmosphere than recent days. Temperatures near 18°C add gentle warmth, and breezes stay moderate. That final stretch may hint at improving weather later next week.
This article was automatically generated
