Today in Okehampton sees spells of moderate rain, especially through the afternoon. Lingering drizzle in the morning might limit early brightness, but some clearer conditions may appear by late evening. Temperatures near 17°C and a noticeable breeze could accompany any showers. Overcast skies linger, so keep an eye out for brief chances of brighter moments.
Tomorrow brings lighter rain early on, though occasional patchy cloud might persist as the day unfolds. Rain could be heavier for a time. Temperatures about 18°C feel slightly milder, and gentler winds should bring more comfort. Some sunshine could poke through by late afternoon, offering a calmer end to the day.
This weekend starts off mostly dry on Saturday, mild breezes linger throughout the day, with bright spells likely and temperatures near 20°C offering a pleasant boost. Skies appear partly cloudy, giving a nice break from recent showers. A little breeze may develop, but overall it should stay fairly settled.
Sunday looks wetter again, as moderate rain returns and lingers for a good portion of the day. Temperatures about 17°C should remain mild, though the rain might feel heavier at times. Patchy drizzle could linger into the evening, making any late clearing less likely.
Monday continues with unsettled skies and the chance of patchy rain, although total rainfall could be lower than on Sunday. Temperatures near 18°C and stronger winds may define the day, potentially creating a blustery feel. Wetter spells might surface late on. Occasional breaks in cloud could bring a few sunny intervals.
