Today, Sunday, August 31 is looking like a day of intermittent rain and cloudy spells. Drizzle appears likely, especially through the afternoon, with temperatures near 18°C at their highest and about 11°C overnight. Despite the damp start, a short sunny spell is possible. In Okehampton, patchy showers also look likely. Breezes remain noticeable, so expect a few gusty moments alongside those damp conditions.

Tomorrow continues with frequent bursts of rain, though some brighter breaks may appear. Highest temperatures near 17°C, with lows about 10°C. Drizzle lingers in the early hours, and gentle breezes remain throughout the day, hinting at a cool and slightly unsettled feel. Occasional heavier downpours might pop up.

The next day sees the possibility of some rainfall early on, then occasional sunshine. Daytime temperatures hover near 21°C, with lows about 10°C overnight. A lighter wind profile offers calmer conditions, though a passing shower might still pop up in the afternoon. Sunny spells may break through.

A midweek pattern includes scattered rain in places, especially later on. Temperatures climb near 21°C again, dropping to about 12°C once darkness sets in. Showers remain possible, but periods of dryness could establish a fine balance. Louder gusts emerge briefly, keeping conditions somewhat active.

The following day sees patchy rain lingering for part of the morning, with a chance of sunshine by afternoon. Temperatures near 18°C highlight a slightly cooler spell, while nights rest about 12°C. Breezes stay moderate, and the outlook suggests more settled skies gently creeping in later.

This article was automatically generated