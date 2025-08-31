Today, Sunday, August 31 is looking like a day of intermittent rain and cloudy spells. Drizzle appears likely, especially through the afternoon, with temperatures near 18°C at their highest and about 11°C overnight. Despite the damp start, a short sunny spell is possible. In Okehampton, patchy showers also look likely. Breezes remain noticeable, so expect a few gusty moments alongside those damp conditions.