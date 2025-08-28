Today, Thursday, August 28 sees moderate rain on Okehampton, with temperatures near 19°C and a minimum of about 10°C. Brief misty spells might pop up early, followed by steady showers through midday. Expect clouds lingering into late afternoon, keeping conditions damp throughout the day, with limited brightness, according to forecasts.
Tomorrow continues a wet trend, delivering moderate rain and temperatures about 18°C. Mornings may start with a few light showers, gradually tapering off by lunchtime. Drizzle reappears later, maintaining a cool atmosphere. Grey skies dominate overhead, though occasional breaks in the cloud could briefly brighten the afternoon. Evening remains damp.
This weekend on Saturday brings patchy rain, with temperatures near 17°C and lows hitting about 10°C. Mist might linger at dawn before intervals of drizzle appear. A few drier moments might emerge, but light rain is likely by late afternoon. Clouds persist, and breezy spells could arrive into the evening.
The following day continues the unsettled pattern, offering patchy rain and temperatures near 17°C, dipping to about 9°C overnight. Some showers might break out in the morning, with intermittent drizzle later on. Periods of cloud cover stay dominant, while sunshine may show up between raindrops during midday. Evening remains overcast.
The new week arrives with patchy rain and temperatures near 16°C, bottoming out at about 9°C. Light drizzle could pop up early, followed by occasional showers throughout midday. Skies stay mostly cloudy, though breaks may offer a glimpse of sun. Late afternoon sees further damp conditions, concluding a changeable stretch.
This article was automatically generated
