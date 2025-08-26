Today, Tuesday, August 26, looks soggy with moderate rain expected for most of the day. Skies remain overcast, though brief clearer spells might sneak in. In Okehampton, temperatures near 20°C and lows about 11°C mark a mild but damp day. A few scattered showers may appear throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow continues the unsettled theme with rain persisting and a top reading about 19°C. Nighttime feels cooler with values drifting toward 9°C, hinting at a fresh evening. Patchy cloud cover lingers, but bursts of drizzle remain a possibility. A break in the showers might bring brief glimpses of sunshine.
Thursday brings more clouds and showers, keeping things cool with midday figures near 17°C and lows about 9°C. Frequent bursts of rain could persist, although occasional lighter spells might offer some respite. Despite the dampness, a few hints of brighter weather could still surface.
Friday appears similarly grey with rain likely through parts of the day. Afternoon warmth hovers near 16°C, while the evening hours slip closer to 11°C. Even so, the chance of a drier interlude or two could remain on the cards, making for a slightly more comfortable end to the week.
This weekend sees Saturday maintaining the wet pattern, with daytime levels climbing near 18°C and overnight readings close to 13°C. Showers remain on the agenda, though any break in the clouds might provide a short-lived reprieve. The overall trend stays on the rainy side, rounding off a damp stretch. Occasional drizzle could linger into the evening hours too.
This article was automatically generated
