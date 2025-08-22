Today brings plenty of sunshine and clear skies for Friday, August 22. Temperatures about 23°C at midday and dipping near 8°C overnight keep conditions comfortable. In Okehampton, it’s expected to stay dry without a drop of rain, allowing for bright weather well into the evening. A gentle breeze may pass through, but nothing to disrupt these pleasant conditions.
Tomorrow continues the warm trend with morning mist quickly giving way to sunny spells. Temperatures close to 25°C during peak hours and roughly 11°C after sunset ensure a mild night. The day remains mostly bright, so any very early haze should clear quickly. Winds stay pleasantly light here, keeping the sunshine strong.
This weekend remains promising. Sunday is set for yet more sunshine, with temperatures hovering near 24°C by afternoon and slipping close to 11°C late on. Rain is unlikely, so skies should mostly stay clear. Occasional gentle gusts might blow through, but nothing significant enough to overshadow the sunny outlook. Expect calm conditions throughout daylight hours ahead.
Monday looks even warmer, with temperatures about 28°C and lows near 12°C into the night. Skies remain bright, and a few patchy clouds may drift by, but they won’t linger long.
Tuesday could see changes as patchy rain becomes possible. Temperatures reach close to 21°C, dropping roughly to 12°C once evening arrives. Light rainfall may appear in the morning, but drier spells are likely later on. Skies remain cloudy in places. Wind speeds might pick up a little, although nothing too intense is expected.
