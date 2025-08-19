Today is Tuesday, August 19, and patchy rain could break out in intervals, with bright spells late in the afternoon. Drizzle might pop up in some spots too. Temperatures near 21°C and lows about 13°C keep conditions mild. Cloudy skies gradually clear as evening approaches, hinting at a calmer night.
Tomorrow promises sunny skies throughout the day, with only the occasional passing cloud. Morning feels fresh with temperatures near 11°C, while brighter conditions develop by midday, pushing highs to about 22°C. Light breezes keep everything comfortable. Rain looks unlikely, and a clear outlook continues well into the peaceful night ahead.
Thursday remains bright, offering mostly sunny weather from dawn to dusk. Early hours hover about 7°C, though sunshine gradually boosts midday readings to near 22°C. Skies stay free of rain, and gentle winds underscore the calm atmosphere. Evening sees only light cloud cover, setting the stage for another pleasant night.
Friday looks warm and sunny, with morning temperatures about 9°C before leaping to near 24°C by midday. Bright conditions dominate, accompanied by light winds. No rain is anticipated, encouraging a relaxed forecast. Clear skies persist through late evening, ensuring an uninterrupted run of sunshine and mild warmth throughout the day.
Saturday brings partly cloudy skies, though sunshine still breaks through. Early figures show lows near 11°C, followed by highs about 25°C during the afternoon. Any drizzle risk remains minimal, leaving conditions largely dry. This final stretch energises the region’s weather outlook, especially near Okehampton, maintaining comfortable warmth into the evening.
