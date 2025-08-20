Sunday pushes the mercury near 27°C, keeping the region under abundant sunshine. Clouds remain scarce, and no rain interruption surfaces. Light breezes add to the warm delight, while lows hang near 13°C. Conditions hold steady, delivering a sun-filled day sure to sustain a pleasant trend into next week. Additionally, upcoming days hint at continued dryness and mostly clear skies, preserving summer-like warmth with minimal shifts.