Today, Saturday, August 23, brings bright skies and plenty of sunshine, with temperatures near 25°C. No significant rain is on the cards, so conditions look pleasant and warm. Okehampton experiences mild dawns about 10°C, and any breeze feels gentle. Skies stay mostly clear and remain calm throughout this sunny spell.
Tomorrow, Sunday, repeats the sunshine, pushing afternoon temperatures about 25°C. Morning air starts near 11°C, though daytime stays bright under limited cloud cover. Rain looks unlikely, ensuring an overall dry outlook. Gentle breezes linger while any cloud clears by evening, leaving a slight drop in temperature after sunset for Sunday.
Monday sees warmer moments, peaking about 27°C midday. Early hours hover near 12°C, and skies remain clear enough from dawn to dusk for prolonged sunshine. Afternoon heat might feel more intense before easing into comfortable evening conditions. No rain is indicated, so the day stays generally dry and pleasantly bright.
Tuesday brings a shift as light rain could appear, holding daytime temperatures near 21°C. Morning starts about 11°C, then scattered showers may punctuate the afternoon. Some cloud cover persists, though occasional sunny intervals brighten the sky. By evening, slightly cooler air settles in, ending the day with a fresher feel.
Wednesday remains unsettled with patchy rain and highs about 18°C. Early temperatures hold near 11°C, and spotty showers continue off and on. Occasional bright spells may interrupt the clouds, yet breezes could strengthen later. Sunshine might peek through briefly, though heavier bursts of rain cannot be ruled out at times.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.