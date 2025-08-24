Today, Sunday, August 24, stays bright and warm with sunny skies overhead. Daytime peaks reach near 25°C, while the morning begins around 10°C. Gentle breezes offer a comfortable feel. There’s no sign of any rain, so conditions remain dry and pleasant. Evening stays clear, maintaining a calm atmosphere heading into the night.
Tomorrow sees even warmer air moving in, with highs about 26°C and early readings near 12°C. No significant clouds are expected, allowing sunshine to dominate. By midday, the warmth settles nicely, and gentle winds keep the environment agreeable. Late afternoon stays bright, wrapping up another fine day without a hint of rain.
The following day brings a shift as patchy rain could roll in. Afternoon highs near 21°C, with the morning about 11°C. Showers look scattered, though some spots may briefly stay dry. Skies remain mostly cloudy, but lighter breaks are possible. Overnight holds steady, preserving mild temperatures with limited late drizzle.
Midweek brings moderate rain, peaking near 20°C by afternoon. Brief downpours could intensify, adding to the damp feel. Morning starts about 10°C, adding a slight chill. Cloud cover persists for much of the day, possibly easing toward evening. Nights hover around double digits, keeping conditions mild despite the wet.
Later in the week, temperatures approach 18°C amid unsettled skies. Early lows sit near 11°C, and showers still continue off and on. Brief sunshine may emerge, though cloudier spells dominate. In Okehampton, conditions mirror this mix of drizzle and brighter periods. A cooler, occasionally soggy pattern persists.
This article was automatically generated
