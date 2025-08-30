Today, Saturday, August 30, stays wet in Okehampton with bursts of rain and temperatures near 19°C. Showers set in early and stick around through midday, giving brief glimpses of drier spells. Later on, a few lighter patches appear, but the sky remains mostly cloudy into the evening with moderate breezes.
Tomorrow sees more unsettled weather, with patchy rain and temperatures about 18°C. Light showers break out by morning, turning slightly heavier later in the afternoon. Brief chances of clearer skies appear before dusk, but clouds return overnight. Winds might pick up in spells, adding a chilly feel to the day.
A fresh start arrives on Monday with steady rain and temperatures near 15°C. Patchy drizzle appears in the early morning, persisting through midday. Light showers become more frequent as afternoon progresses, keeping skies grey. Evening offers limited breaks from the fairly damp conditions, and breezes remain moderate across the region.
Another spell of wet conditions arrives on Tuesday, with rainfall predicted earlier in the day and temperatures about 18°C. Cloud cover dominates the sky, though brief sunny intervals might occur. Showers appear heavier by mid-afternoon, gradually easing toward dusk. Winds stay lighter, bringing a slightly more comfortable feel by evening.
Midweek sees a calmer outlook on Wednesday, with only occasional drizzle and temperatures near 15°C. Overcast skies lighten in the afternoon, revealing some sunshine. Most of the day stays dry, though a few patches of clouds occasionally persist into evening. Conditions remain mild but remain subject to brief damp spells.
This article was automatically generated
