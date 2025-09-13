Today brings moderate rain in Okehampton with heavier showers later. Skies stay grey, and temperatures near 15°C will dip to about 7°C tonight. Occasional breaks could appear, but rain remains dominant throughout the afternoon. Moist conditions persist, keeping any sunshine brief in this local forecast.

Tomorrow sees more rain with the possibility of a few brighter periods before dusk. Temperatures about 17°C rise slightly above today, though early morning lows hover near 8°C. Expect steady downpours through much of the day, with occasional breaks allowing short glimpses of sunshine amid passing clouds.

A new week arrives with patchy rain on Monday, offering bursts of mild weather when showers ease. Daytime highs reach near 15°C while dipping to about 12°C overnight. Cloud cover stays heavy, but lighter spells of rain could provide a bit of relief, ensuring the day feels fresher than previous ones.

Moderate rain returns on Tuesday, particularly into the late afternoon. Temperatures near 16°C keep conditions relatively mild, with lows about 10°C. Occasional breaks in the cloud might briefly appear, but damp weather looks likely throughout the day, maintaining a cool feel for those stepping outdoors.

Unsettled conditions remain on Wednesday, September 17, though occasional dry windows could emerge. Expect highs about 17°C, settling near 12°C overnight. Breezy conditions and lingering showers dominate, yet the day may offer glimpses of calmer skies between scattered downpours. Rain remains a key feature for much of the final midweek period. Additional drizzle might appear late at night. Calm spells may occur.

This article was automatically generated