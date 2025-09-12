Today, Friday, September 12, brings repeated bouts of moderate rain with temperatures near 15°C. Okehampton can expect steady showers throughout much of the day, and the cloud coverage should remain significant. During any brief break in the rain, lingering dampness will likely keep conditions cool and slightly breezy.
Tomorrow looks similarly unsettled, featuring more moderate rain and temperatures about 14°C. Occasional downpours could arrive in quick bursts, maintaining a rather gloomy vibe. While a fleeting dry interlude might occur, skies are poised to stay grey, ensuring rain remains a prominent feature throughout the day.
This weekend, Sunday appears dominated by moderate rain, with temperatures near 18°C. Grey clouds could blanket the area, punctuated by scattered showers. The damp weather theme looks to continue, so do not anticipate extended clear spells. Rain will likely surge at intervals, keeping everything fairly moist.
Expect patchy rain on Monday, accompanied by temperatures near 15°C. Even though the drizzle might not be quite as constant, bursts of rainfall remain a real possibility. Intermittent clouds should persist, and the air may feel noticeably mild. Occasional changes in wind could briefly shift these overcast conditions.
Anticipate scattered rain on Tuesday, bringing temperatures about 16°C. Although some short-lived dry moments may emerge, the atmosphere is likely to stay on the cooler side, with a moderate breeze thrown into the mix. Overcast skies should linger, and additional showers could develop from time to time, making sure wet weather remains a key element heading into midweek. Cloud cover is persistent.
This article was automatically generated
